List of Video Game Hall of Fame Nominees

We all love that our favorite video game is recognized and that it takes awards, right? But it is that the best thing is that after the passing of the years, this recognition continues to grow, even though more than 10 or 15 years have passed. This is what happens with the video game Hall of Fame. In this prestigious room are games such as The Legend of Zelda, Mortal Kombat, Pokémon Red and Blue or Super Mario Bros., among many others. As every year around this time, The Strong National Museum of Play organizes a vote among the public to know what games should be in this prestigious Hall of Fame in the world of video games. Do you want to know which games are nominated this year 2020? Well take a look at the list.

Games nominated for the 2020 Video Game Hall of Fame

BejeweledCentipedeFroggerGoldenEye 007Guitar HeroKing´s QuestMinecraftNBA JamNokia SnakeSuper Smash Bros. MeleeUncharted 2: Among ThievesWhere in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

As we can see, the nominated games are very different between them, being very good, since that means that there is a lot of variety of video games. Among them we can see Super Smash Bros. Melee or the mythical GoldenEye 007. Voting is open from March 19 to April 2. The three most voted games by the public will join together with the three nominated by the International Selection Committee. The winners will be announced in the spring.

