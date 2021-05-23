list of theaters of the rerun in Spain

Vertigo Films re-releases’Spirited Away‘, from Hayao Miyazaki.Studio Ghibli shares 400 images from 8 of their films Why do parents turn into pigs in ‘Spirited Away‘?

Critical Title Re-Run Hits’Akira‘(Katsuhiro Ōtomo, 1988) and’Millennium Actress‘(Satoshi Kon, 2001) not only confirm in Spain a very healthy fan base of Japanese animation, but also ensure the arrival on the billboard of other productions that have marked the history of cinema. And without a doubt we can speak in those terms of the title chosen by Vertigo Films to return to theaters, the gigantic ‘Spirited Away‘, from Hayao Miyazaki.

Twenty years after once again changing the conception of Japanese animated cinema, the (inexplicably) only Japanese production to win the Oscar for best animated film, the work that laid the foundations of the love that one has for Studio Ghibli internationally, it returns to Spanish cinemas. Here you can consult the list of cinemas in which to enjoy ‘Spirited Away‘.

With the adventures of Alice’s Lewis Carroll As a starting point, Master Miyazaki takes us to a world as magical as it is demanding, a place where greed can transform you into a pig and where lost girls can end up working in slavery at a spa for weary spirits. All while the music of Joe hisaishi and totalitarianism is criticized, defining self-determination and courage as the only ways to achieve freedom that allow you, finally, to feel at home.

‘Spirited Away‘will return to Spanish theaters on May 21.

