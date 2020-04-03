As every year, the British Academy of Motion Picture and Television Arts holds its own awards, better known as the BAFTAs. The awards ceremony has been held in the past April 2, and it was to take place at the Queen Elisabeth Hall in London. However, given the situation we are experiencing worldwide due to the coronavirus, this ceremony has been held for the first time in the history of BAFTAs, through a gala via streaming. As we already mentioned at the time, these awards cover not only film and television, but also video games. Luigi´s Mansion 3 had several nominations, could it have been done with the great triumph? Below we show you the list of winners and we will resolve any doubts.
BAFTA 2020 Award Winners
Best Game
Control
Elysium Disc
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game
Best Leading Role Performer
Laura Bailey – Gears 5
Courtney Hope – Control
Logan Marshall-Green – Telling Lies
Gonzalo Martin – Life Is Strange 2
Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
Best Supporting Role Performer
Jolene Andersen – Life Is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew – Life Is Strange 2
Troy Baker – Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding
Martti Suosalo – Control
Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Best technical achievement
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death stranding
Exodus Metro
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Original Title
Baba Is You
Control
Death stranding
Elysium Disc
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Best narrative
Control
Elysium Disc
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Best music
Control
Death stranding
Elysium Disc
Outer Wilds
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Wattam
Best multiplayer
Apex Legends
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Better design
Baba Is You
Control
Elysium Disc
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Wattam
Best game beyond entertainment
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death stranding
Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to)
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventure
Best Family Game
Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator
Wattam
Best evolving game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
Path of Exile
Best debut
Ape out
Death stranding
Elysium Disc
Katana ZERO
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden
Best British Game
DiRT Rally 2.0
Heaven’s Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Better audio
Ape out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game
Best art
Concrete Genie
Control
Death stranding
Elysium Disc
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best animation
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death stranding
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best mobile device game (voted by the public)
Assemble With Care
Call of Duty: Mobile
Dead Man’s Phone
Pokemon go
Tangle tower
What the Golf?
As we can see, Nintendo has only received an award thanks to Luigi´s Mansion 3 in the Best Animation category. The truth is that the animation of this game is sublime and more than one has surprised us how well it is made.
