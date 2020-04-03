As every year, the British Academy of Motion Picture and Television Arts holds its own awards, better known as the BAFTAs. The awards ceremony has been held in the past April 2, and it was to take place at the Queen Elisabeth Hall in London. However, given the situation we are experiencing worldwide due to the coronavirus, this ceremony has been held for the first time in the history of BAFTAs, through a gala via streaming. As we already mentioned at the time, these awards cover not only film and television, but also video games. Luigi´s Mansion 3 had several nominations, could it have been done with the great triumph? Below we show you the list of winners and we will resolve any doubts.

BAFTA 2020 Award Winners

Best Game

Control

Elysium Disc

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Best Leading Role Performer

Laura Bailey – Gears 5

Courtney Hope – Control

Logan Marshall-Green – Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin – Life Is Strange 2

Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Best Supporting Role Performer

Jolene Andersen – Life Is Strange 2

Sarah Bartholomew – Life Is Strange 2

Troy Baker – Death Stranding

Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo – Control

Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Best technical achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Exodus Metro

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Original Title

Baba Is You

Control

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best narrative

Control

Elysium Disc

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Best music

Control

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Wattam

Best multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick ​​Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Better design

Baba Is You

Control

Elysium Disc

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

Best game beyond entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death stranding

Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to)

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Best Family Game

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Best evolving game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky: BEYOND

Path of Exile

Best debut

Ape out

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Katana ZERO

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Best British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

See also

Better audio

Ape out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Best art

Concrete Genie

Control

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best mobile device game (voted by the public)

Assemble With Care

Call of Duty: Mobile

Dead Man’s Phone

Pokemon go

Tangle tower

What the Golf?

As we can see, Nintendo has only received an award thanks to Luigi´s Mansion 3 in the Best Animation category. The truth is that the animation of this game is sublime and more than one has surprised us how well it is made.

Source 1

Source 2

Related