The digital format has a large legion of followers at present, that is something that we will not deny, since these users value the comfort of playing almost instantly the newly acquired titles and that of being able to change the game almost without effort, above the collecting that many of those who are currently followers of the physical format value. However, this time it is not time to assess one format over another, but to find out which titles in digital format are the most successful in Europe, since the Big N has shared a list with the most downloaded titles of the eShop of this territory. First place doesn’t surprise us at all!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons occupies the first position in the list of the most downloaded titles in the eShop of the European territory in the last two weeks

List of physical and digital titles:Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMario + Rabbits: Kingdom BattleJust Dance 2020Thief SimulatorPANG AdventuresPocket Mini GolfCrash Bandicoot: N-Sane TrilogyMonopolyMinecraftDragon Ball FighterZSpyro: Reignited TrilogyTrivial PursuitBastionThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildSperman WarsGRISFifa 20Mario & Sonic at the 2020 Tokyo OlympicsLudo ManiaGood Job! Hellblade: Shenua’s SacrificeTranssitorUnoSonic ManiaLittle Nightmares: Complete EditionChild of Light: Ultimate Edition

List of digital only titles:Thief SimulatorPANG AdventuresPocket Mini GolfTrivial PursuitBastionGRISLudo maniaGood Job! Hellblade: Shenua's SacrificeTransistorUNOCupheadNARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate NInja STORM 3Phantom DoctrineFinal Fantasy

Source: eShop

