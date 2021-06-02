List of the 20 best-selling cars in May and so far in 2021

May It was not a month for the national industry, among which is also the automotive industry, because on behalf of the indefinite unemployment and the consequences of the pandemic, the good rhythm that sales brought in fFebruary and March, ended up accentuating the fall that had already begun to be glimpsed in April.

Consequently it did not reach 15 thousand units in sales and the drop compared to a normal year was 34 percent in the month. However, it is necessary to highlight the high demand for vans, cargo vehicles and ecological cars in the country.

Then the most sold cars in the month and the Top 20 of the best sellers in the accumulated of the year.

Renault duster

The best-selling car in May was the Renault Duster that repeats for the second consecutive time this privileged position driven by its recent national premiere that renewed its aesthetics and mechanics in a favorable way. In May they were sold 997 units and it also felt the impact of the general decline, as nearly 300 more were sold in April.

Renault kwid

The second best-selling car of the month it was for him Renault kwid of which they reported 536 units and whose demand resisted better to the crisis of sales of the month because it lost less than 200 units with respect to the previous measurement.

Mazda CX-30

On the sales podium he was accompanied by Mazda CX-30 that received an even greater brake than the Duster and gave up one more position with respect to the previous measurement. Its units sold fell to half of what it brought this year, since in May they were barely 506 units.

2020 Chevrolet Onix Turbo

The fourth place of the month was for him Chevrolet onix with 486 units which was the car that increased the most positions in the month, as it climbed from the 14th position it had in April when 381 units were sold.

Fifth place in May it was for the truck Chevrolet tracker with 460 units and it rose one position compared to April, despite the fact that 558 units were sold in that month.

CHEVROLET TRACKER 2021

The boxes Six and seven they were for Renault Stepway and Logan among which there was a difference of only 4 units, with 448 for the first and 444 for the second. Both were up a notch from April despite fewer units being sold in May.

Renault Logan.

The Top 10 of the best-selling cars in May is closed by Toyota Corolla, which surprisingly entered the list of the 20 best sellers and rose to the eighth place when achieving 416 units sold in an impressive rally.

Toyota Corolla

It is followed by Renault sandero with 400 units that went up one position and in tenth place is the truck Mazda CX-5 with 385 units which had a significant drop since it was in the fifth row in April.

Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition

To stand out

.

The pick up best seller of the month was Nissan frontier which occupied box 11 with 336 units sold in May.

Volkswagen for the first time in a long time it placed two vehicles in the Top 20 of sales. In May the Volkswagen was located Goal in 12th place with 283 units, with a spectacular rebound of 8 places since in April it was in position 20 and also the Volkswagen voyage that entered the list of the 20 best-selling vehicles of the month in the last place with 214 units.

2022 Nissan Frontier

The best-selling truck of the month was the Foton BJ, in the position 13 of the month, since it managed to commercialize 282 units. Always a star, Foton’s truck also advanced compared to April when it ranked 18th.

Another important entry to this list of best sellers was that of Suzuki swift who held the line 14 with 262 units sold and followed by Chevrolet joy which rose three positions as it went from box 18 in April to 15 in May with 255 units.

Suzuki Swift 2021

In place 16 of the month there was also a surprise because in it the truck of Chevrolet NHR with 247 units and tied for the same number with the Kia picanto which fell off the hook because in April it ranked ninth in monthly sales.

Finally, the Suzuki vitara it lost two positions with respect to April and was placed in the box 18 with 232 units, while in May the list of the best sellers of the month returned to Toyota Hilux pick up, what with 220 units was located 19.

Toyota Hilux and SW4 2021 debuted in Colombia

FACT

Surprising departures of the Top 20 sales of the month. Five cars that in April had been protagonists of this list left in May. Were the Chevrolet Beat, Mazda 2, Nissan Versa, Nissan Kicks truck, and Nissan March.

