List of series and movies leaving Netflix in June

List of series and movies that leave Netflix in June | Instagram

Even though the platform Netflix continues to indulge users with new content, it also continues to disappoint them with the titles it draws from its extensive catalog, which month after month decides to say goodbye.

The Netflix platform continues to lead as one of the favorite platforms to enjoy series and movies, as it continues to pamper its users with new content capable of occupying the trend lists for weeks.

However, not everything is forever, since some titles that are in the catalog leave the platform in the next month of June 2021.

It should be noted that in June 2021 some of the most anticipated series and films will arrive on Netflix, among them is the fourth season of “Elite” that unfortunately will not have the participation of the Mexican singer Danna Paola, however, it promises be one of those that occupies the top 10 of the most popular.

One of the films of which the days are counted for its premiere on the platform is “The house of flowers: the movie”, of which the first images have already been released and comes after an overwhelming success in its Serie.

1

José José, the prince of song

José José, the prince of song is an American biographical television series produced by Telemundo Studios and Estudios TeleMéxico, in charge of Gabriela Valentán, Salvador Montes and Jorge Jiménez for Telemundo in 2018.

It is directed by Carlos Villegas and Diego Mejía, and is based on the life of José José.

two

The Titan Games

A program that offers an inspiring competition that tests participants through strength and mental challenges.

3

Criminal records

Dramatized stories of common characters who crossed the boundaries of their principles to become powerful drug traffickers.

4

Mother Goose Club: Spanish

Mother Goose Club is an educational daycare program that airs on its YouTube channel of the same name and is produced by Sockeye Media LLC.

His YouTube channel has acquired more than 8 billion views and 7 million subscribers since 2009.

5

LEGO Friendships: the power of friendship

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship is an animated series released in 2016 as a Netflix original series based on the LEGO Friends line.

The four-episode series featured characters from the construction toy line, following the adventures of the 5 de facto best friends in their hometown, Heartlake City.

From this series to the debut of LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission, it serves as the third incarnation of the LEGO® Friends television series for seasons 3-5.

6

Annabelle

John Form finds the perfect gift for Mia, his pregnant wife: a beautiful antique doll named Annabelle. One night, a satanic sect brutally attacks them and causes an evil entity to take over Annabelle.

7

Unforgettable

Unforgettable is a 2017 American thriller film directed by Denise Di Novi (on her directorial debut) and written by Christina Hodson and David Leslie Johnson.

It stars Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults, Isabella Rice and Cheryl Ladd, and revolves around a divorcee who begins to torment her ex-husband’s new fiancée.