Vasco’s list of partners, which sparked controversy last year, again causes disagreement in the São Januário club. Last March, the issue seemed to be overcome, but now the scenario is again one of uncertainty and divergence. The president of the General Assembly, Faues Mussa, claims that he did not have access to the list with complete data of the members. It is from the list of members that the direct elections referendum and the election itself are called.

– I was taken by surprise when President Alexandre Campello informed that he would only make available the list with the names of the partners. As president of the General Assembly, I need the full membership list to make a transparent election. But he stated that it will not work, which caused me profound surprise because in all of Vasco’s previous elections the list was always presented complete, including the list of elections that were judicialized, Mussa told THROW!.

After negotiations, Faues Mussa had a room available with access to documents and took three people he trusted so they could check the data of the associates. However, four days later the club was closed following the social isolation measures adopted to combat COVID-19. Vasco confirms the availability of the space:

– The club provided a computer and a space in the secretariat so that Mussa can analyze the list. The secretariat is closed for external assistance, but working on a rotating basis for internal club work. In other words: there is an employee available to assist in the verification of the list, as long as there, in person – informed the communication department of Cruz-Maltino to the L!.

The more complete the list, the more transparency in counting the number of members who can vote. In past elections, there was even a need for judicial intervention. In view of the health crisis and the difficulty in controlling diseases in the country – and specifically in the city of Rio – the date for the reopening of clubs is unpredictable.

Vasco has already approved in the Deliberative Council the direct election for president of the club from this year. The General Assembly, chaired by Mussa, has yet to convene and endorse this statutory change. The election is scheduled for November. Both meetings, however, imply agglomerations of thousands of people, contrary to the recommendations of health authorities. At the same time, the rite of the Assembly provides for sixty days between the summons and the voting of the body.

An argument by Alexandre Campello for not providing the detailed list would be the desire on the part of the members to not want the data to leave the club. Last Thursday, in a live broadcast from Vasco TV, the official evaluated that, with the current pandemic of the new coronavirus, it is difficult to predict when the election will take place.

– The statute has a number of rules. Vasco has five powers: the Administrative Director, the Deliberative, Fiscal and Beneficial Councils and the General Assembly. This issue (election) is dealt with in the Deliberative and called at the General Meeting. What the Administrative Board does is to provide the conditions for the General Meeting to take place. Open the club, provide a table, computers. Everything for the assembly to happen. It has the rite. We don’t even know when the pandemic will cause the club’s difficulties. The fact is that for the election to happen it is necessary that the General Assembly be formed, that a board be formed to analyze the voting members and, from then on, the direct elections. And the same for the statute (approved in the Deliberative). I cannot say whether it will or will not (this year) because we do not know what will happen in relation to the pandemic – he analyzed.

Peace?

2019 was a tense year among some of Vasco’s powers. However, in March, during a meeting of the Deliberative Council, Faues Mussa and Alexandre Campello seemed to have sealed the peace:

– I would like to make a small statement to that Council. This list issue has already caused some annoyances, but we had a meeting with President Campello. I go to São Januário, he will give me the documentation we need. Vasco needs peace. That’s what I want to communicate. A hug and thank you very much – declared Mussa, complemented by Campello:

– I want to congratulate Mr. Mussa. We never wanted to obstruct the information, we just wanted to look after the personal information of our partners. Thank you very much, Mr. Mussa – finished.

