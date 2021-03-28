List of nominees in main categories of the Oscars 2021 – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

“Mank,” a biographical drama about Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, leads the race for the Oscars with 10 of the nominations revealed Monday.

The Mexican film “I’m not here anymore,” the Guatemalan film “La llorona” and the Chilean “El agent mole” did not make the cut today and were left out of the Oscar race for best international film, the Hollywood Academy announced.

Here are the nominees in the main categories of the 93 Academy Awards, to be presented on April 25 in Hollywood:

Best film:

“The father”

“Judas and the black messiah”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Beautiful revenge”

“The sound of metal”

“The Chicago 7 Trial”

“Mank”

Best Director:

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Best Actor:

Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “The Mother of the Blues”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best actress:

Viola Davis, “The Mother of the Blues”

Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Fragments of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Beautiful Revenge”

Best Supporting Actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Chicago 7 Trial”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the black messiah”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “The Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress:

Maria Bakalova, “Borat, next documentary film”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly, a country elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best International Film:

“Another round” (Denmark, Holland, Sweden)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia)

Best Animated Film:

“Joined”

“Beyond the Moon”

“Shaun the Lamb: The Movie – Granjaguedon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers: Wolf Spirit”

Best Documentary:

“The mole agent”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“What the octopus taught me” (My Octopus Teacher)

“Time”

Best Adapted Screenplay:

“Borat, next documentary film”

“The father”

“Nomadland”

“One night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Best Original Screenplay:

“Judas and the black messiah”

“Minari”

“Beautiful revenge”

“The sound of metal”

“The Chicago 7 Trial”

FILMS WITH MORE THAN FIVE NOMINATIONS:

“Mank” (10)

“The father” (6)

“Judas and the black messiah” (6)

“Minari” (6)

“Nomadland” (6)

“The sound of metal” (6)

“The Chicago 7 trial” (6)

