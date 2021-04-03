List of movies and series that Netflix will eliminate in April | Instagram

The famous platform Netflix will remove a total of 44 productions and all this from the first days of the month, because month after month it practically makes a clean of those titles that unfortunately did not renew their license or simply were not the attention of the public.

So it is time to suffer, since titles such as the saga of ‘Fast and furious’, ‘Pasante de moda’ and ‘Miss Congeniality 2’, are some of the titles that will no longer be available from the first day of April .

It seems that the saddest moment of each month has arrived and once again Netflix is fire of a large list of content at the beginning of the month.

On this occasion, a total of 44 of them will no longer be available in its catalog as of April 1.

And although it is very likely that many of them renew their license with the streaming company and we see them again in the catalog, it is also likely that many of them will never return.

Without further ado, it is time to know the complete list of the 44 titles that leave the famous series and movies platform since April 1 and say goodbye, perhaps for a while or forever.

The titles that Netflix left on April 1 are:

Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer Born to Be Free The Search for Life in Space Operation Odessa A Man called God Cain and Abel I am Maris The Spy who fell to Earth Sinister Circle JingleKids Battle: Los Angeles The Dictator The Condemned 2 Fast and Furious 7 Socha Na Ta Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 2 Fast 2 Furious The Aerial Acts of Violence Amityville: the awakening Benavidez’s case De sicario a youtuber The fast and furious The fast and furious: Tokyo drift Fast and furious Fast Five Fast and furious 6 The girl who leapt through time Fashion intern Journey to the center of the earth The Witch: Part 1 The war of the worlds Una Random hearts Pet Sematary Pet Sematary 2 Operation Red Sea The Negotiation My Best Friend Monstrum Miss Simpatia 2 The manchurian candidate Live by night Bala loca Gold stars: the story of the FIFA world cup tournaments

On the other hand, the world of streaming brings important premieres for those who stay this vacation in their homes and that is why they have guaranteed hours of entertainment with movies that you cannot miss on the different servers.

And if you don’t have a better plan, there are several premiere films that will undoubtedly be your companions during this Easter weekend. thriller, western, comedy, drama and more genres are waiting for you.

One of the most interesting Netflix premieres is “Runs“, which arrived on the platform yesterday and is already in the trends of its catalog.

After years of isolation, a young woman in a wheelchair begins to suspect that her mother has dark secrets that prevent her from achieving her long-awaited freedom.

It is directed by Aneesh Chaganty and written by herself and Sev Ohania, and as if that were not enough, it is starring Sarah paulson and Kiera Allen, and was released digitally on November 20, 2020 by Hulu.

It is worth mentioning that in June 2018, it was announced that Lionsgate would produce, distribute and finance the film, with Aneesh Chaganty directing a script that he wrote, alongside Sev Ohanian, while Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian produced the film.

Then in October 2018, Sarah Paulson joined the cast of the film and subsequently in December 2018, Kiera Allen joined the cast.