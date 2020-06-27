The digital format has a large legion of followers at present, that is something that we are not going to deny, since these users value the comfort of playing almost instantly the newly acquired titles and that of being able to change the game almost without effort, above the collecting that many of those who are currently followers of the physical format value. However, this time it is not time to value one format over another, but to find out which titles in digital format are the most successful in Europe, since the Big N has shared a list with the most downloaded titles of the eShop of this territory. First place doesn’t surprise us at all!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons occupies the first position in the list of the most downloaded titles in the eShop of the European territory in the last week

List of physical and digital titles:Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMinecraftTokiDuke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World TourUrban Trial PlaygroundMinecraft DungeonsSummer in Mara51 Worldwide GamesCupheadMario + Rabbits: Kingdom BattleConduct Together! Air Conflicts: Pacific CarriersRunner 3Moto Rush GTStar Wars RacerJust Dance 2020Pocket Mini GolfMario Kart Deluxe 2020 SwordCrash Brandicoot: N-Sane TrilogyUnravel twoRayman Legends: Definitive EditionHollow KnightSuper Mario OdysseyThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildFifa 20Syberia 2MoonlighterSpyro: Reignited Trilogy

List of digital only titles:Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World TourMinecraft DungeonsSummer in MaraCupheadConduct TogetherRunner 3Moto Rush GTStar Wars RacerPocket Mini GolfOri and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionThe First TreeGhoulboyBastionCMSStardew ValleyDegrees of SeparationBorderlands: The Handsome CollectionCastle of HeartThe Walking DisguisedUndertaleJohnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman NinjaWoodle Tree Adventures DeluxeSerial CleanerMoto GP 20Goonya FighterTrivial pursuitCroc’s WorldYet Another Zombie Defense HD

