The digital format has a large legion of followers at present, that is something that we are not going to deny, since these users value the comfort of playing almost instantly the newly acquired titles and that of being able to change the game almost without effort, above the collecting that many of those who are currently followers of the physical format value. However, this time it is not time to value one format over another, but to find out which titles in digital format are the most successful in Europe, since the Big N has shared a list with the most downloaded titles of the eShop of this territory. First place doesn’t surprise us at all!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons occupies the first position in the list of the most downloaded titles in the eShop of the European territory in the last week

See also

List of physical and digital titles:Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMinecraftMario + Rabbits: Kingdom Battle51 Worldwide GamesMinecraft DungeonsFifa 20Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionCrash Bandicoot: N-Sane TrilogyRayman Legends: Definitive EditionUnravel twoJust Dance 2020Urrruppy! 2Syberia 2THIEF SimulatorAir Conflicts: Pacific CarriersUNOThe Walking Dead: Season TwoThe Walking Dead: A New FrontierKotodama: The 7 Mysteries of FujisawaLittle Nightmares: Definitive EditionTrivial PursuitLEGO Harry Potter Collection

List of digital only titles:Minecraft DungeonsOri and the Blind ForestBAstionThe Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonSummer in MaraCupheadTHIEF SimulatorUNOThe Walking Dead: Season TwoThe Walking Dead: A New FrontierTrivial PursuitMoto Rush GTPocket Mini GolfGrisMark of the Ninja: RemasteredNaruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Strom Trily Handsome CollectionDuke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World TourConduct Together! TransistorResident EvilDon’t StarveHorizon Chase TurboResident Evil 6Serial CleanerBilliardFeudal Alloy

Source: eShop

Related