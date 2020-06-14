The digital format has a large legion of followers at present, that is something that we are not going to deny, since these users value the comfort of playing almost instantly the newly acquired titles and that of being able to change the game almost without effort, above the collecting that many of those who are currently followers of the physical format value. However, this time it is not time to value one format over another, but to find out which are the most successful titles in digital format in Europe, since the Big N has shared a list with the most downloaded titles of the eShop of this territory. First place doesn’t surprise us at all!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons occupies the first position in the list of the most downloaded titles in the eShop of the European territory in the last week

List of physical and digital titles:Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMinecraft DungeonsMinecraft51 Worldwide GamesMario + Rabbits: Kingdom BattleTHIEF simulatorFifa 20Justa Dance 2020Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionCrash Bandicoot: N-Sane TrilogyUnravel TwoKotodamaLittle Nightmares Complete EditionThe Walking Dead: The First SeasonRayman Legends Definitive Reignited TrilogyCupheadMonopolyFlashbackBorderlands: The Handsome CollectionOvercooked! 2The Walking Dead: Season TwoDragon Ball FighterZThe Walking Dead: A New FrontierLydiaMario Kart 8 DeluxeNaruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

List of digital only titles:Minecraft DungeonsTHIEF simulatorOri and the Blind ForestThe Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonEqqoBastionCupheadBorderlands: The Handsome CollectionThe Walking Dead: Season TwoThe Walking Dead: A New FrontierLidyaNaruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm TrilogutoUNUrresident EvilTrivial NinjaMrung Ninja 3 Full BurstGRID AutosportGrisResident Evil 6Horizon Chase TurboWORMS WMDFeudal AlloyAgonyThe Way: RemasteredTransistorDon’t Starve

