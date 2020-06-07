The digital format has a large legion of followers at present, that is something that we are not going to deny, since these users value the comfort of playing almost instantly the newly acquired titles and that of being able to change the game almost without effort, above the collecting that many of those who are currently followers of the physical format value. However, this time it is not time to value one format over another, but to find out which are the most successful titles in digital format in Europe, since the Big N has shared a list with the most downloaded titles of the eShop of this territory. First place doesn’t surprise us at all!

NBA 2K20 occupies the first position in the list of the most downloaded titles in the eShop of the European territory in the last week

List of physical and digital titles:NBA2K20Minecraft DungeonsAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsEQQOLydiaSoul SearchingMinecraftXenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionTHIEF SimulatorJust Dance 2020Mother Russia Bleeds51 Worldwide GamesKotodamaCupheadBorderlands: The Handsome CollectionThe Escapists: Complete EditionLitthe Nightmares: Complete EditionMario Kart 8 DeluxePANG AdventuresAgonyMana SparkMonster Hunter Generations UltimateBlazing BeaksResident Evil 4Okami HDMario Rabbits: Kingdom BattleResident EvilFifa 20Phantom DoctrineOri and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

List of digital only titles:Minecraft DungeonsEQQOLydiaSoul SearchingTHIEF SimulatorMother Russia BleedsCupheadBorderlands: The Handsome CollectionThe Escapists: Complete EditionPANG AdventuresAgonyMana SparksBlazing BeaksResident Evil 4Okami HDResident EvilPhantom DoctrineOri and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionFlat HeroesFive Nights at Freddy’s: Help WantedFeudal AlloyResident Evil 6NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM TrilogyOld Man’s JourneyThe Way: RemasteredAce Attorney TrilogyThe Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonDegrees of SeparationElemental Knights RDefunct

Source: eShop

