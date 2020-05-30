The digital format has a large legion of followers at present, that is something that we are not going to deny, since these users value the comfort of playing almost instantly the newly acquired titles and that of being able to change the game almost without effort, above the collecting that many of those who are currently followers of the physical format value. However, this time it is not time to value one format over another, but to find out which are the most successful titles in digital format in Europe, since the Big N has shared a list with the most downloaded titles of the eShop of this territory. First place doesn’t surprise us at all!

NBA 2K20 occupies the first position in the list of the most downloaded titles in the eShop of the European territory in the last week

List of physical and digital titles:NBA 2K20Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMinecraft DungeonsEQQOLydiaTHIEF simulatorMinecraftSoul SearchingMother Russia BleedsXenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionJust Dance 2020AgonyOld Man’s JourneyPANG AdventuresDegrees of SeparationCupheadThe Escapists: Complete EditionMonster Hunter Generations UltimateOkami HDFlat HeroesMario Kart 8 DeluxeTrancelationBlazing BeakdsSlender: The ArrivalMana SparkPhantom DoctrineInvisigun reloadedSuper Mario PartyPhoenix Writght: Ace Attorney TrilogyThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

List of digital only titles:Minecraft DungeonsEQQOLydiaTHIEF SimulatorSoul SearchingMother Russina BleedsAgonyOld Man’s JorneyPANG AdventuresDegrees of SeparationCupheadThe Escapists: Complete EditionOkami HDFlat HeroesTrancelationBlanzing BeaksSlender: The ArrivalMana SparksPhantom DoctrineInvisigun ReloadedPhoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogySuicide GuyBroforceWhat the Golf Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega MixFive Nights at Freddy’s: Help WantedBorderlands: The Handsome CollectionRegalia : Of Men and Monarch – Royal Edition Streets of Rage 4Feudal Alloy

Source: eShop

