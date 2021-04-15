List of MLB players who had to stop for testing positive for COVID-19

The virus strikes again, does not rest and has already entered the bubbles of several ninths of the MLB in this season of 2021. Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Blue Jays and Twins are some who have removed players from their rosters to avoid more infections.

Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler (Chicago Cubs) they were put on the disabled list as a precaution. All three are relievers and had contact with bullpen coach Chris Young. Although they did not test positive, the technician did test positive and they avoided taking risks.

Dylan Cease (Chicago White Sox) He was also removed from the team’s roster due to symptoms of COVID-19. It has not given positive in the test, according to executives of the organization. Teoscar Hernández (Toronto Blue Jays) it is a severe casualty for Canadians for having been in contact with people who have tested positive.

The 28-year-old outfielder has had six hits in 29 at-bats, scored three and drove in two. His defense is key in the team.

This Wednesday, April 14, it was known that the shortstop Andrelton Simmons, of the Minnesota Twins, tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss several games after the medical diagnosis is known. She has mild symptoms, as confirmed by Derek Falvet (chief of operations) to Betsy Helfand.

Simmons’ defense is one of the best in all of baseball.

COVID-19 outbreak in Houston?

Reporter Chandler Rome said before Wednesday’s game that the Astros put Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Robel Garcia and Martin Maldonado on the disabled list. A total of five players, without specific reasons on the part of the organization.

However, the sudden movement of several players at the same time makes one suspect that it is COVID-19. Or failing that, take care of the players for having had contact with some infected.

# 15Apri | #MLB | José Altuve entered the injured list for … COVID-19? https://t.co/fHSZH31xD6 – Sportsvenezuela.com (@ SportsVZLA2) April 15, 2021

Taylor Jones, Garrett Stubbs, Abraham Toro, Alex De Goti and Robbie Dawson were the players who came up to the big team to fill the five vacancies.

Also read: 74 years ago Jackie Robinson broke the racial barrier in MLB