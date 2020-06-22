Monday June 22, 2020

———————————–

FRONT PAGE

————————————

MUN-GEN CORONAVIRUS

NEW DELHI – The world is experiencing the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases to date, with infections spreading in rural India following the return of migrant workers from the cities. By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach. 580 words. AP photo. SENT

————————————

ONLY IN AP

————————————

REP-GEN CORONAVIRUS-HUNTING FURTIVA

NEW DELHI – Decreasing patrols and economic hardship for rural populations drive poaching in Asia and Africa during the coronavirus pandemic. Conservation groups call for wildlife trafficking control agreements to also include public health criteria. By Aniruddha Ghosal and Michael Casey. 905 words. AP photos. SENT

————————————

USA

————————————

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Two killed and seven wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city during an impromptu neighborhood party. Charlotte police see evidence of multiple shooters in the incident. 275 words. SENT

————————————

WORLD

————————————

EUR-POL SERBIA-ELECTIONS

BELGRADE – The conservative party of Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic achieves an overwhelming victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections. The boycott of the elections of the main opposition parties paved the way for Vucic. By Jovana Gec. 313 words. AP photo. SENT

ASI-GEN JAPAN-BASE USA-FIRE

TOKYO – A fire burns in a hazardous materials warehouse at a major US air base on the island of Okinawa in southern Japan. No injuries have been reported, and firefighters are trying to extinguish the flames. By Mari Yamaguchi. 259 words. AP photo. SENT

————————————

SPORTS

————————————

DEP-AUT NASCAR-TALLADEGA-SOGA

TALLADEGA, Alabama – Noose with a noose found at black pilot Bubba Wallace’s position at NASCAR race in Alabama, less than two weeks after the pilot managed to convince the competition to ban the Confederate flag in its circuits and facilities. 408 words. AP photo. SENT

————————————

YOU CAN CONTACT US AT:

———————————–

Doubts and comments with the director of the Spanish Service of The Associated Press, Eduardo Castillo, at ecastillo@ap.org and / or by phone in Mexico City +5255 3300-7620.

In case of any questions about dispatches sent, please call +5255 33007620 and / or +1212 621-1647 or write to emails msa@ap.org and SupervisoresLPA@ap.org For questions about the coverage of sports write to sports@ap.org and on the photo thread to the email latamphotodesk@ap.org

———————————–

ON TWITTER:

———————————–

Follow us on our Twitter accounts: @AP_Noticias, @AP_Deportes and @AP_Espectaculos