ATHENS – Without jobs or with one without sufficient protections against the coronavirus, millions of workers around the world commemorated International Labor Day on Friday trapped between hunger and fear, as most countries and states prepared to resume their economic activity although the pandemic is far from fading. By Elena Becatoros, Angela Charlton and Elaine Kurtenbach. 760 words. AP Photo. SENT.

SAN JUAN – Puerto Rico is taking its first steps to alleviate almost two months of quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, but health experts warn that the US territory relies on faulty statistics and that the outbreak has not yet reached its peak. By Dánica Coto. 630 words. AP Photo. SENT

LATIN AMERICAN REP-GEN IN IMAGES-PHOTOS

This photo gallery highlights some of the best news images taken by The Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean and published in the past week. 84 words. AP Photo. SENT

MIAMI – The 110 million dollars that the US allocates to finance disease prevention in Latin America, in addition to Washington’s support for Venezuelan migrants, are in the air after Donald Trump’s decision to suspend his contribution to the WHO for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. By Joshua Goodman. 954 words. AP Photo. SENT

AMN-INM USA-MEXICO-ASYLUM

SAN DIEGO – The government of Donald Trump suspends until June 1 the hearings in the immigration courts for asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, giving in to public health concerns and keeping those confined in shelters in limbo in the Latin American country. By Elliot Spagat. 258 words. AP Photo. SENT

BEIJING – China will take measurements on Everest as the coronavirus pandemic empties the world’s highest summit of trade expeditions. China and Nepal canceled the spring blanching season on their respective slopes to prevent the spread of contagion. 293 words. AP Photo. SENT

DEP-FUT FIFA-BANCOS

NEW YORK An Israeli bank and its Swiss affiliate agree to pay more than $ 30 million as part of a settlement for their role in a plot to launder more than $ 20 million in bribes to football leaders. They are the first financial institutions implicated in the FIFA scandal to have reached a resolution with US federal prosecutors. By Ronald Blum. 939 words. AP Photo. SENT

