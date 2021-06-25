List of Games: Asensio, Ceballos and 5 or 6 of the Absolute

Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio will be on the list of the Spanish Olympic Team that Luis de la Fuente will announce next Tuesday, June 29. As AS has learned, Real Madrid footballers are going to be two of the three exceptions of footballers over 24 years of age who will be among those chosen.

In the call there will also be five or six players who are currently playing the absolute Eurocup with Spain. 100% confirmed are Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal, while Eric García, Pau Torres, Unai Simón and Pedri have very high chances of also being in the call. The final decision will be made these days, because Spain plays on Monday against Croatia and last minute physical problems can always appear.

On the list, in a news item advanced by AS, Ferran Torres, Fabián Ruiz, Rodrigo Hernández and Borja Mayoral will be missing. In all four cases the reason is the same: their clubs won’t let them. Foreign teams are not obliged to give up their players for this tournament, because it is not played on FIFA dates, and City, Naples and Rome have refused. In the case of Dani Olmo, another who had this problem, Leipzig have already signed their consent and their name will surely be on the final list of 18.

In the case of Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio, the Federation does not have to consult Real Madrid, because There is a law in Spain by which Spanish teams are obliged to cede their players to the RFEF whenever it is claimed, whether or not they are FIFA dates. The same happens with the rest of the players called up who play in LaLiga.

Among the novelties, there will be several players who played the last European Under-21. One who has a fixed place is Martín Zubimendi, which is favored by the absence of Rodrigo and Fabián. Two others with many options are Brahim and Javi Puado, who had a great tournament and find a place due to the absences of Ferran and Borja Mayoral. Álvaro Fernández, the goalkeeper, also has a good chance of being Simón’s substitute in the championship.

The final list will be known next Tuesday. It was scheduled for Monday, but that day the Absolute plays against Croatia and in the Federation they believe that the most prudent thing is to postpone it for two reasons: so as not to distract attention before such a crucial game and because in the call there will be players who they are going to play that game and could suffer some physical problem. So until Tuesday morning, when there will be a meeting between Luis de la Fuente and Francis Hernández (coordinator of lower categories), the list will not be definitively closed.