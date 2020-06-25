There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has published the results of the survey conducted between June 5 and 11, 2020 And, as we can see, the top positions are shared almost equally between Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Tales of Airse (PS4): 753 votes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (NSW): 485 votes Shots of Tsushima (PS4): 479 votes Bayonetta 3 (NSW): 475 votes Bravely default II (NSW): 466 votes Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 ): 427 votesShin Megami Tensei V (NSW): 341 votesThe Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4): 329 votesUshiro (NSW): 311 votesPaper Mario: The Origami King (NSW): 297 votesMotorized Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa Teiban! (NSW): 272 votes Benshin Impact (PS4): 249 votes Run Factory 5 (NSW): 236 votes Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 (NSW): 217 votes Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4): 198 votes Fair Tail (PS4): 189 votes Metal Max Xeno : REborn (PS4): 166 votes Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (NSW): 154 votes NieR Repliant ver. 1.22474487139… (PS4): 146 votes Root Film (PS4): 138 votes R-Type Final 2 (PS4): 135 vote Baseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (NSW): 127 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4): 125 votes Mobile Suit GUndam Extrem VS. Maxiboost ON (PS4): 119 votes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4): 114 votes Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS4): 113 votes Baseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (PS4): 111 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (NSW): 104 votes Anonymous; Code (PS4) ): 98 votes Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (NSW): 95 votes

