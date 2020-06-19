There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has published the results of the survey conducted between May 28 and June 3, 2020 And, as we can see, the first places are shared equally between Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Tales of Arise (PS4): 710 votes Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): 570 votes The Legend of Zelda: breath of the Wild 2 (NSW): 553 votes Bayonetta 3 (NSW): 498 votes Bravely Default II (NSW): 469 votes Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 ): 417 votesShin Megami Tensei V (NSW): 360 votesThe Legend of Heroes: Hajimari ni Kiseki (PS4): 337 votesThe Last of Us Part II (PS4): 318 votesUshiro (NSW): 288 votesRune Factory 6 (NSW): 279 VotesMomotaro Dentetsu: showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NSW): 254 votesGenshin Impact (PS4): 246 votesSword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4): 223 votesMr. Driller DrillLand (NSW): 205 votes Fair Tail (PS4): 198 votes Metal Max Xeno: Reborn (PS4): 186 votes Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON (PS4): 178 votes Great Fantasy Blue: Relink (PS4): 172 votes Paper Mario: The Origami King (NSW): 159 votes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4): 157 votes R-Type Final 2 (PS4): 151 votes Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 ( NSW): 143 votes Root Film (PS4): 140 votes Brigadine: The Legend of Runersia (NSW): 138 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4): 135 votes Baseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (NSW): 127 votes NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139… (PS4): 125 votes Neptunia Virtual Stars (PS4): 117 votes Anonymous; Code (PS4): 113 votes

