There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of Most Wanted Games by Readers of Japanese Famitsu Magazine, which is published weekly. Thus, the Japanese publication has made public the April 20, 2020 the results of the survey carried out between April 2 and 8, 2020 And, as we can see, the first places are shared equally between Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Tales of Arise (PS4): 673 votes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (NSW): 591 votes Trials of Mana (PS4): 458 votes Bayonetta 3 (NSW): 429 votes Shin Megami Tensei V (NSW): 395 votes Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4): 378 votes Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): 360 votes The Last of Us Part II (PS4): 311 votes Usiro (NSW): 298 votes Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NSW): 286 votes Rune Factory 5 (NSW): 268 votes Trials of Mana (NSW): 251 votesBravely Default II (NSW): 244 votesThe Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4): 236 votesMomotaro Densetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NSW): 214 votes, Genesis Impact (PS4): 191 votes, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4): 167 votes, Great Fantasy Blue Relink (PS4): 161 votes, Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost ON (PS4): 148 votes, Root Film (PS4) ): 141 votes Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (NSW): 129 votes R-Type Final 2 (PS4): 122 votes Fair Tail (PS4): 109 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (PS4): 103 votes Metal Max Xeno Reborn (PS4): 93 votes Anonymous; Code (PSVita): 87 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4): 85 votes Anonymous; Code (PS4): 83 votes Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (NSW): 77 votes Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (NSW): 74 votes

