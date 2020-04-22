With the arrival of Phase 3 of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mexico City government decided to further reduce the mobility of people to prevent further increases in the number of people living with the new respiratory disease.

That is why Starting this Thursday, April 23, 20% of the stations with the least demand will be temporarily closed. in the transport systems that make up the Integrated Mobility Network (Metro, Light Rail and Metrobús), in order to increase the frequency of passage in the stations with the highest demand and reduce crowds.

In Infobae Mexico We tell you which will be the stations that will remain without service.

Metro Collective Transportation System

The Ministry of Mobility of the Mexico City government determined that the following stations of the 12 Lines that make up the Metro will remain closed:

Allende, Pantheons, Popotla and Villa de Cortés (Line 2)

Line 3 that runs from University to Indians will be the only one that will not have closings

Bondojito, Canal del Norte, Fray Servando and Talisman (Line 4)

Aragon, Eduardo Molina, Hangars, Mysteries and Valle Gómez (Line 5)

Lindavista, Norte 45 and Tezozómóc (Line 6)

Constituents, Refinery and San Antonio (Line 7)

Aculco, Cerro de la Estrella, La Viga and Obrera (Line 8)

Sports City, Lázaro Cárdenas, Mixiuhca and Velodrome (Line 9)

Eje Central, San Andrés Tomatlán and Tlaltenco (Line 12)

Agrícola Oriental, Canal de San Juan and Peñón Viejo (Line A)

Deportivo Oceanía, Olímpica, Romero Rubio and Tepito (Line B)

San Simón, Buenavista II, El Chopo, Campeche, Nápoles, Cd. De los Deportes, France, Olivo, C.U and C.C.U. (Line 1)

Nicolás Bravo, Del Moral, CCH Oriente, Río Tecolutla, Álamos, Dr. Vértiz, Escandón and Antonio Maceo (Line 2)

Poniente 146, Poniente 134, Hero of Nacozari, La Raza, Ricardo Flores Magón, Buenavista III and Obrero Mundial. (Line 3)

Line 4 will have no closures

May 5, High School 3, Guadalupe River, Victoria, Santa Coleta River and General Archive of the Nation (Line 5)

National Railways, San Bartolo, De los Misterios, Pueblo San Juan de Aragón, 416 Poniente, Ampliación Providencia, 482, 416 Oriente and Francisco Morazán (Line 6)

Children’s Hospital La Villa, Necaxa, Clave, Glorieta Violeta, Paris, La Diana and Anthropology (Line 7)

Las Torres, Xotepingo, Tepepan, Francisco Goitia

Remember that as part of these mobility restriction measures, It was also announced that the “Hoy No Circula” Program will be implemented for all motorists regardless of their hologram (0, 00, 1 and 2).

In this way, as of Thursday, April 23, all the cars will stop circulating on the day that corresponds to them according to the color of their sticker:

Monday: Yellow Gummed, completion 5 and 6

Tuesday: Pink Gummed, completion 7 and 8

Wednesday: Red Gummed, completion 3 and 4

Thursday: Green Gumming, completion 1 and 2

Friday: Blue Sticker, completion 9 and 0

The automotive that are exempt are:

Cars of disabled people

Vehicles driven by doctors and healthcare workers