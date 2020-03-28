There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has released the Japanese software sales for the month of February, which refer to all the products sold on the different consoles from January 27 to February 23, 2020. Sales from the top of the list continue to surprise us!

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4): 179,251 units (102,314 physical, 76,937 digital) Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (PS4): 146,659 units (115,995 physical, 30,664 digital) Pokemon Sword and Shield (NSW): 104,418 units (95,480 physical, 8,938 digital) Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (NSW): 84,667 units (62,074 physical, 22,593 digital) BioShock Collection (PS4): 81,383 units (81,383 digital) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 73,359 units (73,359 digital) Persona 5 Scramble : The Phantom Strikers (NSW): 55,271 units (46,415 physical, 8,856 digital) Minecraft (NSW): 49,482 units (39,092 physical, 10,390 digital) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4): 47,942 units (41,918 physical, 6,024 digital) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW): 47,940 units (36,691 physical, 11,249 digital) Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima (NSW): 45,149 units (37,114 physical, 8,035 digital) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW): 42,758 units (34,595 physical, 8,163 digital) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4): 35,747 units (29,876 physical, 5,871 digital) Super Mario Party (NSW): 28,104 units (22,540 physical, 5,564 digital) Splatoon 2 (NSW): 26,655 units (19,824 physical, 6,831 digital) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NSW): 26,277 units (18,244 physical, 8,033 digital) Overcooked 2 (NSW): 19,864 units (171 physical, 19,693 digital) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NSW): 19,754 units (17,917 physical, 1,837 digital) Super Mario Maker 2 (NSW): 18,388 units (15,838 physical, 2,550 digital) Katanakami: Way of the Samurai Story (PS4): 18,007 units (10,654 physical, 7,353 digital) Street Fighter V Championship Edition (PS4): 17,848 units (8,705 physical, 9,143 digital) Minecraft (PS4): 17,104 units (3,469 physical, 13,635 digital) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NSW): 17,081 units (12,212 physical, 4,869 digital) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (NSW): 15,601 units (7,409 physical , 8,192 digital) Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (NSW): 14,602 u nities (13,809 physical, 793 digital) Mario & Sonic at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (NSW): 14,570 units (13,855 physical, 715 digital) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4): 12,984 units (9,193 physical, 3,791 digital) Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (PS4): 12,282 units (6,098 physical, 6,184 digital) Dragon Quest XI S (NSW): 12,035 units (9,754 physical, 2,281 digital) Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS4): 11,654 units (1,408 physical , 10,246 digital)

