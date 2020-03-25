There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has disclosed the Japanese sales of software, but also hardware of all platforms since the March 16-22, 2020 And, as we can see, the hybrid console of the Big N has swept through this week.

Software sales list in Japan, according to Famitsu: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW): 1,880,626 copies (new release) Nioh 2 (PS4): 26,140 copies (118,032 total) Pokémon Mysterious World: Rescue Team DX (NSW ): 21,954 copies (206,893 total) Pokémon Sword and Shield (NSW): 17,608 copies (3,527,528 total) Minecraft (NSW): 12,116 copies (1,321,931 total) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW): 12,1126 copies (1,321. 931 total) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW): 10,647 copies (3,612,919 total) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 7,505 copies (731,308 total) Splatoon 2 (NSW): 7,467 copies (3,349,308 total) Super Mario Party (NSW): 6,580 copies (1,375,417 total)

Famitsu Japan Hardware Sales List: Nintendo Switch Lite: 263,103 units (45,473 the week before) Nintendo Switch: 129,473 units (11,801 the week before) PS4: 11,156 units (10,516 the week before) PS4 Pro: 4,237 units ( 4,409 the previous week) New 2DS XL: 896 units (1,265 the previous week) New 3DS XL: 126 units (97 the previous week) Xbox One X: 281 units (31 the previous week) Xbox One S: 30 units (27 the last week)

