There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by the Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has released Japanese sales of software, but also of hardware from all platforms June 15-21, 2020 And, as we can see, the hybrid console of the Big N has devastated throughout this week.

We reviewed Japanese game and console sales June 14-21, 2020, according to Japanese magazine Famitsu

Japan software sales list, according to Famitsu:The Last of Us Part II (PS4): 178,696 copies (new release) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW): 73,680 copies (4,934,168 total) 51 Worldwide Games (NSW): 32,673 copies (144,297 total) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 32,663 copies (1,038,732 total) Karukanaru Toki no Naka of 7 (NSW): 14,062 copies (new release) Namcot Collection (NSW): 9,532 copies (new release) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW): 9,251 copies (2,995,705 total) Pokémon Sword and Shield (NSW): 9,195 copies (3,630,263 total) Splatoon 2 (NSW): 7,886 copies (3,463,228 total) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW): 6,137 copies (3,731,453 total)

Japan hardware sales list, according to Famitsu:Nintendo Switch: 54,823 units (11,630,547 in total) Nintendo Switch Lite: 23,605 units (2,325,967 in total) Playstation 4 Pro: 8,558 units (1,559,709 in total) Playstation 4: 4,286 units (7,616,545 in total) New Nintendo 2DS XL (along with 2DS): 1,031 units (1,721,385 total) New Nintendo 3DS XL: 12 units (5,887,881 total) Xbox One X: 19 units (20,549 total) Xbox One S: 13 units (93,342 in total)

