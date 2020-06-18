There are constants in the universe, and one of them is the list of best-selling games in the land of the rising sun, published by the Japanese magazine Famitsu. Thus, the Japanese publication has released Japanese sales of software, but also of hardware from all platforms from 08 to 14 June 2020 And, as we can see, the hybrid console of the Big N has swept through this week.

We reviewed Japanese game and console sales from June 8 to 14, 2020, according to Japanese magazine Famitsu

Japan software sales list, according to Famitsu:Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NSW): 77,259 copies (4,860,488 total) 51 Worldwide Games (NSW): 47,181 copies (111,624 total) Ring Fit Adventure (NSW): 20,023 copies (1,006,069 total) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NSW): 9,727 copies (2,986,454 total) Splatoon 2 (NSW): 8,692 copies (3,455,342 total) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NSW): 7,950 copies (115,525 total) Minecraft (NSW) : 6,968 copies (1,413,900 total) Pokémon Sword and Shield (NSW): 6,741 copies (3,621,068 total) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NSW): 6,634 copies (3,725,316 total) Super Mario Party (NSW ): 4,855 copies (1,467,338 in total)

Japan hardware sales list, according to Famitsu:Nintendo Switch: 38,685 units (11,575,724 total) Nintendo Switch Lite: 16,502 units (2,302,362 total) Playstation 4 Pro: 5,381 units (1,551,151 total) Playstation 4: 3,902 units (7,612,259 total) New Nintendo 2DS XL (along with 2DS): 920 units (1,719,354 total) New Nintendo 3DS XL: 84 units (5,887,760 total) Xbox One X: 90 units (20,520 total) Xbox One S: 14 units (93,329 in total)

