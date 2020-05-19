List of banned words by WWE

List of words prohibited by WWE. This is a list of words that cannot be said by WWE talents or commentators.

When you talk about wrestling and WWE, you usually have a slang vocabulary for the topic and it is curious to see how the largest wrestling company does not allow to use some of the most common words for fans or people in the world.

Here we leave you a list of words and phrases that the company has banned at some point in recent years, as you will see there are some of them that he has already recovered using common sense or using it for advertising reasons, as has been the case of the word wrestling that has been allowed to be used again to be able to emphasize and publicize the combat in Backlash between Randy Orton and Edge, named the best wrestling match of all time.

Here we leave you the full list:

Belt

Strap

The Business

Our Industry

Pro wrestling

Wrestling

Pro wrestler

House show

War

Performance

Performer

Sports Entertainment

DQ

U.S.

Hospital

Faction

The Title is on the Line

Talent

Interesting

Shot

Backstage

Feud

Fans

Title Changing Hands

It’s funny how in this list you find words like Pro Wrestler Vince McMahon Has Always Wanted To Be Called Entertainer, something that seems sovereignly ridiculous. Another word that attracts attention is the word Feud, which in Spanish is rivalry, and it seems stupid that all shows are based on rivalries and cannot be used.

As we have said some of these words have already been recalled by WWE and as we say wrestling has been at the insistence of Paul Heyman.

