List of 78 people that “El Cachiro” would have killed in Honduras revealed

According to the Inner City Press report, the victims also include recognized Honduran journalists and others who only identified them by their aliases.

USA. The international agency Inner City Press, through journalist Matthew Russell, revealed this Friday the list of 78 people who apparently killed in Honduras the former leader of the cartel of The Cachiros, Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga.

Yesterday Rivera Maradiaga reaffirmed once again having murdered or ordered the death of some 78 people in Honduras and among its victims appear Alfredo Landaverde and Julián Arístides González, who collaborated in the Directorate for the Fight Against Drug Trafficking.

The list with the name of the people who died by decision of the former leader of Los Cachiros was presented as evidence during the trial against the alleged Honduran drug trafficker, Geovani Fuentes, in the Southern District Court of New York and where Rivera Maradiaga participates as a witness for the US prosecutor’s office.

Rivera maradiaga accepted yesterday Thursday that the decision to assassinate Landaverde was due for the comments he made on television.

“Did you murder Alfredo Landaverde?” Asked the prosecutor. “Yes sir. He was an advisor to the police, ”Devis said. “Involved against drugs?” Asked the prosecutor. “Yes, sir,” he replied. Did you tell them that the reason was because of comments you made on television? “They asked him, to which he replied:” That is correct.

The list also mentions Julián Arístides González, Director of the Directorate for the Fight against Drug Trafficking. He was assassinated on December 8, 2009, and journalist Aníbal Barrow, was assassinated in April 2014.

According to the testimony of Rivera maradiaga, to Aristides González They assassinated him by order of Fredy Nájera. “He sent him to kill, along with me and other drug traffickers,” he asserted.

For the murder of Arístides Gonzáles they paid 350 thousand dollars

Likewise, the former leader of The Cachiros revealed that the price he “put on the heads (victims) varied.” Given this, he explained that for the murder of Aristides González they paid about $ 350,000 with the help of “police and military.”

Similarly, he said that some Honduran politicians they did not force him to commit the 78 crimes. However, he assured that they supported him to do the things he did. “It was my decision and that of other people who participated in murders,” he confirmed.

Among the victims also appears Juan Osorto, who was known as “The Black Cat”, who was murdered in April 2010. In the event, a cousin and the six Osorto guards also died.

Meanwhile, the list also includes Melvin Sanders, alias “Metro”, Sonia Marlen Ramos Montes, Miriam Yolanda Canales Ramos, journalist Nahúm Palacios and others identified by their aliases.

Trial against Geovany Fuentes

Today Friday was the fifth day of the trial against the alleged drug trafficker, Geovanny Fuentes, 50 years old.

Fuentes was arrested a year ago in Miami and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges of cocaine trafficking and illegal possession of weapons, however, it will be the court that will be in charge of confirming his innocence or guilt.

