List of 20 best-selling cars in colombia first quarter 2021

In March was bonanza in new car sales in Colombia and that performance helped the first trimester will also reach pre-pandemic levels but not only in ‘gross’ numbers the industry moved but also, individually, there was news among the 20 best-selling cars in the month and so far this year in Colombia, including a I take over the leadership of this list.

Top 20 of the best-selling cars in Colombia during 2021

First, It is necessary to highlight the impressive performance of the Mazda CX-30 in March when he managed to sell 1,449 units, which were almost 400 more than the Chevrolet onix which ranked second in the month with 1,070 units. The percentage growth of these vehicles, compared to the same month of 2020 when we were already in quarantine, obviously multiplied so we will not take them into account.

The third step in March it was also a surprise as he reached the podium with almost 1,000 units the Kia Picanto, a car that in the last year was out of the Top 5 in sales.

Between fourth place and seventh the domain was for Renault who placed in that order Stepway, to Logan, to Sandero and surprisingly also, to Kwid, that it was doing very well in sales so far and that it moved away from its natural place.

The eighth box in March the Chevrolet beat which seems to have found its monthly reach with 718 units and behind is the Renault Duster with 623 units, also moving away from the tip.

12. Chevrolet Beat. Although 766 units of this car have been sold, its fall compared to the first two months of 2020 is 50.4%. However, it rose one place compared to January 2021 since 476 units were sold in February and it ranked 11th in the month.

Closing the Top 10 of the month there was the Mazda CX-5 than with 607 units overtook Mazda 2 that achieved 558 units, an internal movement that was also surprising since the car in recent months was the second best-selling vehicle of the brand.

After the Mazda 2, which was 11th last month, Nissan located four of his vehicles consecutively starting with your pick up Frontier with 501 units, which also debuted in March as the brand’s best-selling vehicle in Colombia, followed by the Kicks, the March and the Versa.

19. Nissan Frontier NP300. Another vehicle that also did not appear in January among the 20 best sellers. However, 333 were sold in February this year and ranked 15th for the month. So far there are 432 units and compared to the first two months of 2020 it has an exponential growth.

The Toyota hilux was located in the position 16 with 374 units, followed by Chevrolet Tracker with 367 units and in box 18 the appearance of the Volkswagen Gol that had not been in this count for a long time.

Closing this Top 20 March 2021 is the Suzuki vitara in its usual place with 352 units and, also unexpectedly, the Volkswagen voyage with 310 units.

The brands podium is made up of Renault, Chevrolet and Mazda. In the list of the best-selling cars in Colombia the situation is similar with Renault ahead placing 5 vehicles within the best sellers of the year, Chevrolet the escort with 4 and Mazda ties with Nissan with three each.

