Playstation 5

Sony has finally shown the console and all kinds of accessories that will include. The white and modern design is spectacular, and not only that, but we will also have two models: one with Blu-ray reader, and another edition exclusively digital without reader. This second model will have in principle more storage capacity, but at the moment we do not know how much. On the front we have a USB A port and another USB C port.

They have also shown new accessories, such as a charging base for the DualSense controls, an HD camera, a Pulse 3D Wireless headphones with three-dimensional sound and a remote with multimedia controls. The only thing we need to know is the price and the exact launch date.

We leave you the video of the presentation of the console:

GTA V for PS5

The first to be announced has been GTA V, which will be available in 2021 for PS5, and PS Plus users will be able to play it for free, in addition to receiving $ 1 million in game money every month.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Then, the first real game that has been shown on PS5 has been Spiderman, as the successor to one of the most entertaining and visually striking games on the console. It will be available at the console launch in late 2020.

Gran Turismo 7

Later, Kazunori Yamauchi has finally confirmed the launch of a new Gran Turismo with Gran Turismo 7, the return of the spectacular competition title with all the classic circuits. From the title we have been able to see a cinematic and a small on-board in Trial Mountain.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Subsequently, they have shown another in-game video of the new platform title with a colorful futuristic setting. Its developers claim that they will get the most out of Raytracing in the game, with some spectacular graphics. At the moment we do not know when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available on the market.

Project Athia

After the Ratchet & Clank in-game, Square Enix and Luminous Productions have unveiled a new post-apocalyptic title called Project Athia, featuring dragons and all manner of creatures.

Stray

Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve have also shown a new title full of robots in a dystopian future located in a futuristic city, in which a cat has shown us a normal night in the city. It will come out in 2021.

Returnal

Housemarque has presented an interesting title about space travel on an infected planet that changes every time the protagonist wakes up as if it were a kind of groundhog day. It is a third person action game, and we don’t have a date at the moment.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sumo Digital has also shown a platformer title featuring Sackboy from LittleBig Planet. We don’t know when it will be available.

Destruction Allstars

Lucid has shown Destruction Allstars, the new car game that consists of a mix of demolition derby and Rocket League in which we have to blow up our rivals.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ember Lab has also shown a curious new third-person adventure game called Kena: Bridge of Spirits, with a mystical and magical touch in which we have to face all kinds of colorful enemies.

Goodbye Volcano High

Ko_op has also shown Goodbye Volcano High, which will come out in 2021. It is a game with an anime aesthetic that narrates the problems of some young people in a high school, but where those young people look like animals.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld Inhabitants, creators of Oddworld, have shown the new installment of the adventure and puzzle saga, Oddworld: Soulstorm. We don’t know when it will hit the market.

Jett: The Far Shore

This new title set in space takes us to a multitude of different planets in the galaxy. It will go on sale with the console launch in late 2020.

Godfall

Gearbox Publishing has shown Godfall, a slash hack juego n game where we will have to face all kinds of enemies. It will be on sale in late 2020 with the PS5 release.

Ghostwire Tokyo

An interesting Japanese game belonging to the survival horror genre.

Solar Ash

Annapurna Interactive has shown another curious title called Solar Ash, which will be released in 2021, and where it seems that gravity will not be a problem.

Hitman iii

IOI has shown today Hitman III, which will go on sale in January 2021, and where Agent 47 will have to face his most complicated contract.

Astro’s Playroom

A fun futuristic title starring robots. We don’t know when it will come.

Little Devil Inside

This entertaining and curious adventure game will take us through all kinds of scenarios where we will have to face all kinds of curious enemies.

NBA 2K21

2K has unveiled the first NBA 2K21 teaser, the first PS5 sports game we’ve seen, with some spectacular graphics. It will be on sale in the fall of 2020.

Bugsnax

From the creators of Octodad we have this fun title full of fun animals, bugs and fruits. It will be on sale in late 2020.

Demon’s Souls

Remake of Demon’s Souls that we will see on the console.

Deathloop

Arkane Studios, creators of excellent first-person shooters, has shown a new trailer for the title they announced a few days ago, in which we will control the time at pleasure.

Resident Evil 8: Village

New installment of the horror saga that reminds Resident Evil 4 in setting. It will arrive in 2021.

Pragmata

New title of post-apocalyptic futuristic setting in New York, or on the moon, because the protagonist travels as if nothing from one to another in a suit. It is developed by Capcom, and will arrive in 2022.

Horizon: Forbidden West

New installment of Horizon developed again by Guerrilla, one of the best PS4 games and that will undoubtedly be a best seller for PS5.