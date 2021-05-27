Lisey’s Story: Stephen King explained why he adapted his own novel in a new video – Tomatazos

At this point in the game, no one has any doubt that Stephen King is a goose that lays the golden eggs. His books have been selling like hotcakes for decades. The film adaptations have also been a great success and little by little we began to see more television series based on his books. In a few days we will see a new miniseries for Apple TV Plus based on one of his books: Lisey’s Story.

This television version has generated many expectations because it will be directed by one of the great Latin American filmmakers: the Chilean Pablo Larraín. The other reason that has given much to talk about is that King himself was in charge of the script; in other words, he himself adapted his novel for the small screen. A YouTube video has just been released in which the author explains why he decided to adapt his own novel.

What he said is a variant of something he had already said on other occasions. It is his favorite novel and it is also a very personal story because it is linked to the car accident that almost took his life in 1999 and a pneumonia attack that gave him in 2002. That incident marked a before and after in his career as writer, but it also inspired him to reflect on what his wife’s life would be like without him. Here you can read what he said in Spanish and watch the video:

Lisey’s Story is my favorite. Always has been. At its core, it is a love story. It is the story of the bravery of a woman, who would do anything to save her husband’s life and sanity. Lisey is a different thing to me. It is very close to my heart. I had pneumonia in 2000 and was close to dying. When I came home from the hospital, my wife had cleaned my study and I thought, ‘I have died. I am a ghost. ‘ The idea for Lisey’s Story came from that. In particular, from the idea that when writers invent things they go to another world.

Remember that the author from Maine has said many times that this is one of his favorite books for that very reason. It is his most personal novel because in a sense it portrays the secret language that can exist in marriages and the one that probably exists in yours.

In an interview in 2017, he had already said that he wanted that particular novel to be adapted as a television series as opposed to a movie because then there would be more space to develop the story properly.

Oh man. Lisey’s Story, I think. Lisey’s Story is my favorite book and I would like to see it adapted, especially now that there is an opening in streaming services and even cable channels. There is more freedom to do things now and when you make a movie out of a book, there is this thing that I call the sit-on-a-suitcase syndrome. This is when you try to put all your clothes in the suitcase and it won’t close, so you sit on it until you do. Sometimes when you are on the luggage carousel it opens and your dirty clothes end up everywhere. So it is difficult to take a book that is very crowded and has all the tires spinning and get it going in 2 hours 10 minutes. But in a television series it has 10 hours. So there is always the possibility of doing something like The Handmaid’s Tale, which is extraordinary.

In other words, Stephen King I had already had the thorn of doing this project for a while. So it is not unusual that he himself decided to be the one who had the honor of adapting it for a streaming service.

