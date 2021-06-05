‘Lisey’s Story’ – All in one, and all at once

Apple defines “Lisey’s Story” as a deeply personal and introspective thriller that follows in the footsteps of Lisey Landon two years after the death of her husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon. A series of disturbing events will cause Lisey to begin to recall some episodes of her marriage that she had deliberately suppressed from her memory.

If the original work happens to be one of Stephen King’s most personal and most intense, who better than King himself to write its corresponding adaptation? Who better to understand King than King himself? They say, ‘Lisey’s Story’ explores the origins of creativity, the temptation to madness, and the secret language of love. All in one, and all at the same time.

A much denser and more complex work than adaptations of the novelist’s works tend to be, very often generic and fast-paced approaches that remain on the surface of what the novelist is able to project with his words. This is not the case of ‘Lisey’s story’, a work that we could well summarize with one word: Fascinating.

In the good and in the bad (for whoever sees it). It is certainly not a series for everyone. And in my head the automatic association with ‘Too old to die young’ through the figure of the director of photography of both, Darius Khondji. Not only because of her brilliant work in both of them, but also because of how she wraps the story she defends tooth and nail in fucking paper.

But as in the aforementioned work by Nicolas Winding Refon, it is not just the photography. It is the whole, solid and robust that forms with the sound setting (work by Chris Clark) and his exquisite direction, in this case by the Chilean Pablo Larran, responsible for that ‘El club’ that resonates so much throughout ‘La historia de Lisey ‘. Quite a journey into the depths of a broken and battered mind.

Everything fits, as if they were separated at birth.

Where the two series do differ is in their pacing: While ‘Lisey’s Story’ also takes its time to let the story surface and unfold, events and revelations are constantly unfolding. Through continuous jumps back and forth in time; by continually alternating between day-to-day reality and midnight fantasy.

No continuity solution. No warnings or directions.

‘Lisey’s Story’ is, as we say, intense. Everything seems to matter even though nothing seems to be relevant. And so scene after scene unfolds and is revealed to us as a potential obsession. It is even necessary to understand it, in an exercise that is not at all complacent and demands attention and interest from the viewer. This is not a country for lazy and well-to-do.

To top off its great cast, with special mention for Joan Allen and a Dane DeHaan in one of those roles that, like Javier Bardem in ‘No es pas para viejo’, are complicated. Yes, it is possible that from King’s own handwriting ‘Lisey’s Story’ may be too literary, derivative, or overloaded. There are those who may feel it because that is how it becomes.

Because ‘The story of Lisey’ what it aims (and achieves to a great extent) is to capture the experience of what a novel can evoke, but with a camera. It is not an adaptation, but a transliteration. An intimidating work, with plenty of personality and elegance that also signs that Apple’s commitment is not for those who consume them, but for those who value them.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex