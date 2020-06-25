Portugal backs off a bit more in its fight against Covid-19, which will force it to confine 19 of the 24 districts of the Lisbon metropolitan area to the outbreaks. This was announced a few minutes ago by the Portuguese daily Público, which assures that the measures will be made official by signing in the Portuguese Council of Ministers this Thursday.

The government, according to the newspaper, will ask the residents of Lisbon for a new confinement due to the outbreaks, consisting of only going out to work, buy food or go to the pharmacy in the affected areas. The Portuguese authorities have raised this Thursday to 40,415 the provisional balance of people infected with the new coronavirus, 311 more cases than on Wednesday, again with the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region as the most affected by the pandemic.

This morning Espejo Público interviewed Javier Gallego, a Spaniard who works as head of the thoracic surgery service at the Luisíadas hospital in Lisbon, to seek an explanation for the regrowth that they are experiencing in Portuguese areas.

He stressed that the origin of it could be in the lack of masks on public transport and youth parties, where they also do not wear masks and do not keep safety distances.

Gallego explained that one of the main sources of contagion is public transport: «Many people when they returned to professional activity on public transport. Maybe there was an excess of confidence and a lack of some basic measures such as the mask.

The cardiologist has clarified that the sources of contagion are occurring more in young people between the ages of 20 and 30, who “have taken to the streets, have organized meetings of more than 10 people, prohibited at the moment.”

Gallego explained that, as it is affecting more young people, the severity of infections is being “less important”, which is why hospitals are not at the limit of their capacity. “But they are a means of transmission, so the situation is serious,” he insisted.

“Portugal must already think about taking a step back”, he summarized, to add that the neighboring country was initially an example at the European level, but at the moment it has to serve as an example to other countries, such as Spain, so as not to trust itself because Portugal knew how to see the problem when it happened in Spain and Italy and knew how to take action on time. “Perhaps at this time Portugal can be an example for other countries not to trust, not to return to a completely normal life,” said the doctor.