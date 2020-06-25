The final phase of the 2019-2020 Champions League could be in danger to be celebrated for the coronavirus. Lisbon, which will finally be the venue for the new reduced format of the competition, has confined confinement in 19 of the 24 districts that make up the metropolitan area of the city, due to a considerable rebound in positive cases. From August 12 to Sunday 23, it is planned that the remainder of the Champions League will be played in a single match, but the quarantine to which an important part of the city has been subjected puts in danger the celebration of the final to eight.

After the pandemic caused by Covid-19, UEFA was forced to innovate a plan to end the maximum competition in the best possible health conditions. With the resignation of Istanbul to host the final, Lisbon presented itself as the main candidate to do so. The agency accepted the Portuguese capital as headquarters, among other things, for the good management against the virus carried out by Portugal.

However, in recent days there has been a high upswing in positive cases. After 311 new infections Wednesday June 24 and after wearing four consecutive days with more new cases than recovered patients, it has been decided to take extreme measures in Lisbon, which collects 77% of these new positives. The authorities have ordered « the civic duty of home collection » in 19 of the 24 districts that make up the metropolitan area of ​​the city.

Lisbon is confined again, putting at risk the development of all commercial activity, which for the moment is limited again to the purchase of basic products. The Champions League is in the air, once the return of most of the European leagues has taken place and with the dates for the resumption of its final phase already set.