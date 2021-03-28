Lisandro Martínez affirms that the Argentine National Team will miss Lionel Messi

The footballer of Ajax Lisandro Martinez He said in an interview with Efe that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi “is a born leader” in the Argentine team and expressed his hope that he will continue to be active for “many more years”

“We will not be able to have him for a hundred years, but the years that he may be in the national team, we will try to enjoy it to the fullest,” said the former Defense and Justice player.

Also read: Mexico vs Wales: Schedule and channel where to watch the friendly match

“It is very nice to see how he plays, how he sees things differently, how he anticipates the plays. It is certainly a matter of looking at him and observing him because he is incredible,” he added.

Martinez He made his international debut with Argentina’s senior team in March 2019, in a friendly against Venezuela, and it remains to be seen if this summer he will be called up for the Olympic Games in Japan with the U23 or enters the list for the Copa América.

The strict protocols of the Ajax Regarding the covid-19 they have prevented him from being in the last call of the albiceleste. However, the player acknowledged that “it would be a dream come true” to repeat in the absolute, although he warned that “one has to be prepared for whatever.”

Also read: Premier League: Chelsea would insist on reinforcing with Paulo Dybala of Juventus

“If they call me to the Copa América I will be very happy and if I go to the Olympic Games, the same. Representing the Argentine team in whatever position is an enormous satisfaction,” he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content