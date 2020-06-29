Lisa Lopes predicted that she would lose her life, everything was recorded seconds before | .

The R&B singer Lisa Lopes she lost her life in 2002, it is said that she herself predicted what would happen to her and that is why she recorded it, to date her case continues to be difficult to explain.

The singer’s full name was Lisa Nicole Lopes, was born in the United States in 1971, was part of the group TLC conformed by three members including her.

Their pseudonyms were three: N.I.N.A., Lefty Eye, Crazy, He was identified because he always wore a patch under his left eye in black at the level of his cheekbone.

In her time she became quite famous and many followers who adored her their families They described her as a person who would always leave you something and you did not know what to expect from her.

She had several collaborations including the Spice Girls, in addition to being a singer she was also a dancer, songwriter, actress and rapper, inclusive she wrote your own raps.

Lisa assured in several interviews that she felt that a spirit or something was persecuting her so that on several occasions she had dreams in which she felt that she would lose her life when she was very young.

It was for this reason that she decided to withdraw a time from the stages despite the great fame she had because she thought that was what caused her to have strong nightmares and ideas about spirits, so he decided to record a documentary where he could relax and have a different experience.

However, in the course of the trip, a person from the team ran over the child, taking his life immediately, she stated that « that » He was going for her but he was wrong and took the boy, Lefty Eye took care of the funeral services and the boy’s family was given a large amount of money to alleviate the child’s loss a little although money does not buy a life.

During the following days of the trip Lisa began to record while they were in the vehicle however she looked very thoughtfulIt was at that moment that they got off the road (she was driving) and collided with several trees, however, of all the people who were next to Lopes, she was the only one who lost her life.

Although there are several theories about what happened to Lisa Left Eye so far it is believed that it was caused by something paranormal are the opinions that are more inclined because it is what draws attention.

