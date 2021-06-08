Lisa Kudrow spoke of an emotional moment from the reunion

The Friends reunion was one of the most important events of this 2021. Recently, Lisa Kudrow revealed that she cried with a particular moment.

Friends: The reunion came to HBO Max at the end of May, thus becoming one of the most anticipated and talked about events of this 2021. After 17 years of the final episode, the cast of the famous nineties sitcom met again in the small screen. Recently, Lisa Kudrow spoke about a particular moment of the event, which moved her to tears.

The Friends event left great moments that quickly began to haunt the entire internet. For example, the cast of the series returned to the famous recording set, where they toured those scenarios that had a very important place in fiction. In addition to re-seeing Central Perk or Monica and Rachel’s unforgettable apartment, they also recreated iconic moments. One of them was the song Smelly Cat that Phoebe, the character of Lisa Kudrow, sang so much.

An exciting time

For this Friends event, Lisa Kudrow enlisted the help of Lady Gaga to sing the song. The actress recently revealed that the pop singer almost made her cry with excitement. This happened when Gaga thanked Lisa Kudrow for playing Phoebe and portraying different people on the small screen. “I was amazed, also because it came from her […] because his whole message is that you have to be yourself, that you simply have to be yourself. It was incredible, ”said the actress.

In addition, as reported by Entertainment Weekly), Lisa Kudrow did not remember Smelly Cat and had to search the internet for the chords of the song. “I was really nervous when I heard that they wanted to take it back, and when I started to prepare I realized that I had to learn Smelly Cat again. I tuned my guitar and found out that I don’t know the chords, “he admitted, adding,” But all the chords were out there! So thank you world, for publishing the chords ”.