Lisa Kudrow and her firing from ‘Frasier’ that led to ‘Friends’

Friends: Reunion has revived the already permanent fever with Friends. Their cast continues on a promotional tour after pocketing a millionaire amount for sitting back together on a sofa and they continue to shed little secrets of their lives and the series (in addition to their Carpool karaoke). Already at the meeting we met several curiosities, such as the bizarre previous series by David Schwimmer or Matthew Perry. The most interesting story however has always been that of Lisa kudrow, who created the role of twin sister Ursula so that the viewer could assimilate that she also appeared in Loco por ti, where she played the recurring role of said waitress.

In the end, the work and fictional split of the actress gave a lot to Friends. However, what could not have been is that Kudrow appeared in two of the best-known sitcoms in the history of the medium. The queen was Seinfeld, broadcast since 1989, then came Frasier, in 1993 and, a year later, Friends. None of the three can be ignored in any discussion of what is the best sitcom in history. Of course, the new generations are more aware of the last one, especially thanks to its reruns.

On Howard Stern’s radio show, which Kudrow attended with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Lisa has revealed that it was being fired from Frasier just three days before the pilot that gave her the opportunity to join the series. Again, a coincidence that, in principle bad, ended up changing his life for the better.

Her role was to be that of radio host Roz Doyle, but director James Burrows didn’t quite see her for the role. Borrows directed 30 chapters of Frasier, but also 15 of Friends.

It didn’t suit the role or the chemistry of the group. It wasn’t working, I thought, “Oh, I’m not the piece of the puzzle this man is looking for.” He wasn’t wrong about ‘Frasier’, he wasn’t right on paper.

To the right of the image, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

Finally, it was the actress Peri Gilpin who assumed her role and starred in the series until its final episode, in 2004.

Of course, with Friends he had more luck, although he did not have all of them, he gets it because, again, he had to do it in front of the same director who had changed it as a piece that does not fit into Fraiser, Borrows:

When casting for Friends, I was the only one of the six who had to go and audition for him.

Kudrow feared the worst because Borrows did not give him any feedback after his casting:

I was saying, well, that means; “There is no hope with her and it would be useless to help her, just as I assumed” or “It’s perfect and I have no grades.”

Of course, it was the second option and Borrows proved not to be a man of fixed ideas, and one with a keen eye for castings.

