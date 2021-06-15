Lisa Banes Dies: How did the ‘Gone Girl’ actress die?

. American actress Lisa Banes has died at the age of 65.

The entertainment world is in mourning, this time after the news of the death of actress Lisa Banes, known for her participation in films such as ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Cocktail’, was released. The American star was 65 years old at the time of his death.

The news of Banes’s death was confirmed by his manager through a press release that was published by NBC News: “We are heartbroken by the tragic and senseless passing of Lisa. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity, and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera, and even more so, to her wife, family and friends. We were lucky to have her in our lives, “said David Williams, representative of the actress.

The interpreter had an outstanding artistic career in the acting industry, participating in films such as “Freedom Writers”, “A Cure for Wellness” and “Miami Rhapsody”. In television projects, he participated in series such as “Six Feet Under,” “Nashville” and “Them.”

According to information reviewed by CNN en Español, Lisa Banes died as a result of the serious injuries she suffered after being run over by the driver of an electric skateboard at the beginning of June in New York City.

The aforementioned media outlet added that the actress suffered severe head trauma after the incident that occurred in the Upper West neighborhood of Manhattan on June 4.

NBC News said Banes remained in critical health for more than a week at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. So far, the NYPD has not found the driver who hit the star and fled.

“The skateboard fled the scene, continuing north. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, ”the New York Police Department said in a press release released after the unfortunate accident.

Born in Ohio and raised in Colorado, Lisa Banes studied acting at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City. Throughout her artistic career, the actress was nominated for award ceremonies such as the Drama Desk Award and Theater World Award.

Banes also participated in major Broadway productions such as “Present Laughter,” “High Society,” “Accent on Youth,” and “Arcadia.” In 1981, she was awarded a Theater World Award for her role as Alison Porter in the play “Look Back in Anger.”

The New York Post reported that Lisa Banes was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a well-known former writer for the American Wall Street Journal. The couple married four years ago in a very intimate ceremony in New York City.

The Sun disclosed that Banes’ fortune was valued at $ 1 million to $ 5 million, making her one of the richest actresses born in the state of Ohio.

