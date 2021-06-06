Lisa Banes, actress of ‘Gone girl’, was run over and is in serious condition

Lisa Banes, actress known for her movie participation As Gone Girl or Cocktail was run over this Sunday, she is in serious condition according to specialized media reports.

According to preliminary information, at 6:30 p.m. the New York police received an emergency call regarding the accident in western Manhattan.

Immediately emergency items arrived to treat the actress and transferred her to a nearby hospital.

So far the US authorities are investigating how the events occurred.

Witness versions indicate that Banes crossed the street when she was hit by a moped, she subsequently fled without the actual vehicle data being known.

Apparently the moped jumped a traffic light and that’s why he ran over the actress.

