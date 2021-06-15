Lisa Banes, actress of ‘Gone Girl’, dies after being run over

MEXICO CITY

The actress of ‘Gone Girl’ (‘Lost’) Lisa banes died 10 days after being hit by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Banes, 65, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4, died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesman said. The driver did not stop, authorities said.

Banes appeared in numerous series and films, including ‘Gone Girl’ in 2014 and ‘Cocktail’ (‘Cocktail’) with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television he had roles in ‘Nashville’, ‘Madam Secretary’, ‘Masters of Sex’ and ‘NCIS’.

AP

He also did theater regularly. On Broadway, he appeared in Neil Simon’s play ‘Rumors’ in 1988, in the musical ‘High Society’ in 1998, and in Noel Coward’s play ‘Present Laughter’ in 2010.

His manager, David Williams, said that Banes was hit when she was crossing Amsterdam avenue While He was on his way to visit Juilliard School, his alma mater.

Banes lived in Los Angeles and was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity.

Friends and colleagues lamented his departure on Twitter on Tuesday.

It just broken, ” singer Jill Sobule tweeted. Lisa Banes was gorgeous, funny, and big-hearted; always helped me in difficult times. She was very loved by many. ”

Actor Seth McFarlane said he was deeply saddened by the death of Banes, with whom he worked on his television series ‘The Orville’.

His stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by his unwavering kindness and gentleness towards all of us, ” McFarlane tweeted.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the case.

