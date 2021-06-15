Lisa Banes, actress of “Gone Girl”, dies after being run over by an electric skateboard

(CNN) – Actress Lisa Banes, 65, died Monday after sustaining injuries sustained when she was hit by an electric skateboard in New York City earlier this month, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and a police officer.

Banes was an actress known in part for her role in the movie “Gone Girl.”

Banes suffered a severe head injury after being hit by a skateboard that ran a red light in Manhattan’s Upper West on June 4. She was transported to a nearby hospital, before passing away Monday, according to the NYPD.

«The skateboard then fled the scene, continuing north. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, ”the NYPD said in a statement.

Banes acted with Tom Cruise in “Cocktail,” and also had roles in “One Life to Live,” “Royal Pains,” and “Nashville,” among others.