At 42 years old, the curves of the Cuban do not ask anything of those of any twenty-something

Lis Vega He shared through his Instagram account a couple of hot videos that are causing a stir on the famous social network.

In a first clip, the Cuban appears performing some dance steps with a black short that highlighted her shapely charms.

“Dance for my soul 🕉 #QUEDATEENCASA #yomequedoencasa #stayhome #LACLAVEESTAENELAMOR love and take care of our souls, they will transcend and continue full of light, nothing is lost if we are CONNECTED”, was what he wrote.

As if that were not enough, the actress and singer also published a second video skating in a tiny bikini that got lost in her rear.

Lis Vega continues to demonstrate that, at 42 years of age, her curves do not ask anything of any twenty-year-old.

