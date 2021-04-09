Lis Vega’s torn jean left part of her ‘tail’ in view

Lis Vega raised the temperature of his account Instagram posing from the back and from the edge of a pool in very tight jeans that they had openings just below their rear but so close that they almost showed part of their ‘tail’. It is noted that the singer, dancer and model came out of the pool with them on and immediately made one of her many suggestive poses with which her most loyal fans always start to dribble.

“IF YOU DON’T CHANGE EVERYTHING IS REPEATED. WE ARE BORN TO SHINE NOT TO FIT, MY BODY IS MINE AND WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT ME DOES NOT DEFINE WHO I AM, LABELS ARE FOR THINGS, NOT FOR PEOPLE. MORE CALM IN THE SOUL, MORE STRENGTH, MORE FOCUS IN THE LOOK. WE GO WITH EVERYTHING, WITHOUT FEAR. THE BEST WEEK START FOR EVERYONE ”, were part of the words with which Lis accompanied the sensual image.

Not only the steel rearguard of the Cuban star grabbed everyone’s attention, so did her tattoos that she has right in that area and that every follower of the actress also knows. Up was’topless’ so she decided to lightly use one of her arms to cover her breasts. There is no doubt that the model Playboy has no qualms about displaying her prominent charms in social media. If there is something he enjoys, it is the amount of compliments he receives from his fans.