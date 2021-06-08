Lis Vega’s little dance with tight bodysuit to the rhythm of ‘Déjalos que miren’, by Karol G

Lis Vega delighted the pupil of his more than 1.8 million Instagram followers with a sexy video that aroused the praise of friends and strangers.

A few hours ago, with a certain mischief, the Cuban actress and singer uploaded a clip where you can see her shaking her sculptural body to the rhythm of the song ‘Let them look’, by Karol G, sheathed in a tight and low-cut red one piece.

“We are active 24/7. New day, new projects, new air, new way of life. Happy Monday ❤ “, the star also titled the material that made more than one tremble because of her outfit, which received hundreds of comments of all kinds, but the vast majority highlighting how good the garment looks in its attributes.

Days before, Lis Vega had already raised the temperature of the famous social network thanks to a couple of photographs in which she showed off her voluptuous curves modeling with a tiny and colorful bikini, where she took the opportunity to say that she prefers them small.

“Someone is getting ready for this summer. I prefer the little one, and you? I read them. 🕉 ”, he assured in one of the postcards.

