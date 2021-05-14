Lis Vega’s curves look stunning in this blue minibikini

When Lis Vega decides to share a publication on social networks, those who have the pleasure of observing it are left with their mouths open. It is impossible not to pay attention to the exuberant attributes that the Cuban has.

On this occasion, the actress and singer took the opportunity to make her own on her Instagram account with two hot images where she can be seen showing off her impressive curves, wearing a blue mini bikini that barely covers her breasts, legs and hips.

In one of the postcards, which in a few hours have accumulated thousands of little red hearts, the Cuban included a message to thank her fans for being part of her life.

“Day by day I am surprised by the omg life that I have been and am blessed, and you, many of you are part of my great happiness 💕 eternal thanks life eternal thanks to all. #lapoetadelourbano #vuelolibre 🦋🦋🦋🦋 “, said the star.

As if that were not enough, Lis Vega uploaded a video in which she appears enjoying a bike ride, wearing a tight two-tone jumpsuit with a pronounced neckline.

