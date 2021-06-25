Lis Vega wore a bikini floss and her fans went crazy

Lis Vega He raised the temperature of his more than 1.8 million Instagram followers by posting several photos and a video in which he looks too sexy.

This Thursday, the singer and actress was admired posing in a pool, using a green floss bikini that little could hide her voluptuous attributes and that drove his loyal fans crazy

“I live in my inner world, but when I leave it, I love to connect with beings full of magic, otherwise, I prefer to stay inside myself for much longer. 🕉 namaste #lapoetadelourbano ”, the Cuban wrote in one of the postcards that already exceeds 24,000 ‘likes’ and 500 compliments.

A few days before, Lis Vega had already received all the attention from the famous social network, thanks to a postcard where the neckline of her colorful dress highlighted her impressive “breasts”.

The playmate is a specialist in modeling with all kinds of garments that undoubtedly favor her tempting curves.

How about?

