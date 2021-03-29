Lis Vega wets her body under the shower and with a dental floss that you can hardly see

Lis Vega does not hesitate to boast of her voluptuous attributes and make the imaginations of all the fans who follow her fly in your account Instagram and Facebook respectively. The star not only got under a shower making the water roll down each of her curves, but also used a dental floss so small that it almost seemed that she was not wearing anything.

Of course, his tattoos were visible, especially one that adorns part of his “tail.” Despite the daily exposure to the Playboy With her sexy poses and outfits, she is an extremely hardworking woman. He took out a 2021 calendar, he launched his channel OnlyFans and now she will also be the ambassador of a women’s movement that is becoming increasingly important.

The also actress and dancer, leads the “Skinny, Strong, Happy and Fit (FFFF, by which women can stay healthy not only on the outside but also on the inside. It will help many Latinas to find inner peace and be stable to achieve everything that they set out in life. Lis Vega will work hand in hand with the renowned nutritionist Sabrina Hernandez RDN. In addition, this movement already has a whole line of nutritional supplements.

Keep reading:

Sensual movements, hot bikini and body of heart attack. This is how Jennifer López spent her Sunday

Showing almost all of her breasts, Madonna wears sexy black lingerie and remembers her album ‘Madame X

Karol G exhibits her new figure in a thong from a yacht and does she send indirectly to Anuel AA?

Raúl de Molina publishes photos of when he was a child and they tell him that “He’s just the same”

On his back and with tremendous dental floss, Luis Fonsi’s wife, Agueda López, makes many envy the singer