Lis Vega “turns on” the nets in a bathing suit that barely covers the essentials

Lis Vega He “turned on” his Instagram account and delighted the pupil of his loyal fans with some images and a video that have left many with accelerated heartbeats.

This Tuesday, the actress and singer uploaded a couple of photos in which she was admired posing front and side wearing an orange swimsuit that barely covers the bare essentials of her prominent curves.

“Someone is already on vacation 🧡🧡🧡 hellooo Miami 🌈🌈🌈,” one of the postcards titled.

In addition, the Cuban published a video where she showed her tattoos and her rear with the sexy swimsuit that in the lower part is too tiny.

Previously, Lis Vega also took the opportunity to upload another clip in which she performs an exercise routine and made it clear through a message how proud she is with herself at almost 44 years of age.

“Active and in war mode, 🙌 the competition is with myself, 🙌 back to back, # dia1 on my way to 44 years with the favor of God, proud of where I am, where I come from and more focused than ever. More psyched 🦋🦋🦋 ”.

