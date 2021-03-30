Lis Vega steals glances with her tiny thong and an unbuttoned jacket without a bra

Lis Vega He returned to the load and spread a red-hot video that has stolen thousands of views on his social networks.

True to her defiant style, in the clip that the actress and singer uploaded to her Instagram account, she can be seen walking in slow motion wearing heels, an unbuttoned jacket without a bra and a thong that fully appreciated her shapely rear and legs.

“If tomorrow dawns, just smile and give 🙌 thanks for another day to the universe 🕉”, wrote the Cuban star in the publication that quickly surpassed 16 thousand views.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM_SwtUDXKX/

Previously, Lis Vega raised the temperature when she appeared posing with a tiny bikini on the shore of a beautiful beach.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM-sPxPjedI/